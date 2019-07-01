Injured Wahab to continue training

LONDON: Seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz will continue to train with the Pakistan team despite suffering from a fractured finger, a team official said on Monday. According to official Wahab will continue to attend the team’s training sessions in the lead up to Pakistan’s last group match – against Bangladesh – at Lord’s on July 5. Pakistan spent Sunday travelling from Leeds to London, which is a five-hour journey by road. They had a rest day on Monday and will resume training on Tuesday at Lord’s. Wahab suffered from a fracture while fielding in a training session at Headingley on Tuesday. But Pakistan opted to retain him in the playing eleven, hoping that the seasoned pacer will help lift them in the do-or-die encounter. Wahab didn’t disappoint as he took two key wickets to help Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 and played an even important role with a 9-ball 15 that enabled Pakistan to win the match after a very tense run-chase.