Tue Jul 02, 2019
July 2, 2019

Pakistan Post to collect vehicles tax in capital

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Pakistan Post has been allowed to collect token tax of vehicles at its eight branches operating in the federal capital to ease the token payment process and save citizens’ time.

An online interface was setup between the Pakistan Post and the Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad for collection of token tax of vehicles having Smart Card registration book, the official sources told APP on Monday.

They said the initiative was taken by the E&T department on the directions of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, to facilitate the public by providing the E&T department’s online interface to the postal authorities of Pakistan at eight different locations.

