Mainly hot, dry weather to persist PMD

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast hot and dry weather would persists during next 24 hours in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to an official of PMD said, "Chances of wind expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. "She said mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Adding that however, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, Lahore divisions and Kashmir. Temperatures recorded in Balochistan: Barkhan 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 9, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 2, Skardu 1, Sindh: Karachi Trace, Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C & Dalbandin 46°C.