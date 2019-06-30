Two brothers killed in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Two brothers were killed and two others sustained injuries here on Sunday, the police sources said.

They said that a jirga was in progress over the settlement of a room dispute at Taj Plaza between two parties when accused Qadeer, Rasheed, Haroon and Saud forced their entry into the room and opened fire on the participants. As a result, Iqbal and Ilyas, sons of Shaida, were killed on the spot while Ashfaq and Arshad sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda. The police registered the case and started investigation.