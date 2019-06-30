close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Obituary

Peshawar

 
July 1, 2019

Wife of Prof Dr Zahid Askar, head of Orthopaedic Department, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College (KMC), died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. People from different walks of life, most of them from the medical profession, attended her funeral prayer offered at the Phase-II Hayatabad, Peshawar on Sunday. The body was later transported to Mardan, where she was laid to rest at the family graveyard.

