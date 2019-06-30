Obituary

Wife of Prof Dr Zahid Askar, head of Orthopaedic Department, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College (KMC), died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. People from different walks of life, most of them from the medical profession, attended her funeral prayer offered at the Phase-II Hayatabad, Peshawar on Sunday. The body was later transported to Mardan, where she was laid to rest at the family graveyard.