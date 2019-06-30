tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wife of Prof Dr Zahid Askar, head of Orthopaedic Department, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College (KMC), died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. People from different walks of life, most of them from the medical profession, attended her funeral prayer offered at the Phase-II Hayatabad, Peshawar on Sunday. The body was later transported to Mardan, where she was laid to rest at the family graveyard.
