close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

96kg hashish, opium seized, three held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police during an action arrested three alleged smugglers and recovered 68 kilograms of hashish and 28kgs of opium on Sunday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Suburb, Syed Atiq Shah, told a press conference that acting over a tip-off, the cops intercepted two cars in the limits of Bhanamari Police Station. The official said during the search, the police recovered 68kg of hashish and 28kg of opium from the vehicles. The official said three alleged smugglers Tariq Aziz, Shafqatullah and Ajmal were arrested. He added the drug was being smuggled from Khyber district to Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus