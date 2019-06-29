close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

‘Watan ki Beti’ launched at RAC

Islamabad

June 30, 2019

Rawalpindi : A launching ceremony of the novel ‘Watan ki Beti’ by Shahnaz Bano was held under auspices of literary society ‘Bazm-e-Sahar’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

Famous poetess and writer, Farheen Chaudhry, presided over the ceremony. Director General National Assembly Abdul Hadi Channa was chief guest while senior poetess Farkhanda Shamim was guest of honour of the ceremony which was anchored by Rukhsana Saher.

The speakers threw light on personality and work of Shahnaz Bano and termed the novel a good addition in Urdu literature.

