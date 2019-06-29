Crusaders win thriller to make Jaguares final

CHRISTCHURCH: The Canterbury Crusaders confirmed a Super Rugby final against the Jaguares with a 30-26 victory in a bruising cliff-hanger semi-final against the Wellington Hurricanes in Christchurch on Saturday.

It extended the nine-time champion Crusaders unbeaten home record to 30 although twice in the second half the Hurricanes closed within one point and threatened a boilover. The Jaguares had earlier qualified for the final for the first time when they swamped the ACT Brumbies 39-7 in Buenos Aires.

The Crusaders led 13-0 after 39 minutes before a dramatic turn in the game when the Hurricanes dropped their kicking plan and took to running the ball. They scored just on half-time and immediately after the resumption to close within one point.

But everytime they touched down the Crusaders responded and opened up a four-point gap at the end with a Richie Mo’unga penalty. “Both teams really deserved to win that,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. “It had Test match intensity.”

Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock was concerned with how many of his side would be available for next week’s final. “There are some sore bodies, guys already have ice and some with slings,” he said.