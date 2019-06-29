Shahbaz’s demand for midterm polls is naivety: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Saturday said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s call for mid-term elections showed his naivety hence could not be taken seriously.

"The passage of the federal finance bill despite the opposition’s shenanigans is an achievement of PM Imran Khan and his cabinet," he said in a statement released by the party's central media department in response to the leader of opposition’s tirade against the government.

Haq stated that the losers of general elections 2018 could not afford another defeat. “The behaviour demonstrated by the opposition during the National Assembly session exposed its agenda of chaos and anarchy," he maintained.

“Joint opposition including Shahbaz Sharif blatantly threatened to impede the passage of the budget and the whole nation has witnessed how the opposition sought to disrupt parliamentary proceedings,” said the PTI leader.

He continued both the leading opposition parties held Parliament hostage for weeks over the issue of chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

Referring to the recently-held multi-party conference by the opposition parties in Islamabad, Haq said that

its purpose was to instigate chaos.

He also asserted that the opposition's attempts to remove Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and hijack the state institutions would face resistance. “Neither will we be deterred by vicious designs of criminals nor will give any relief to them in the ongoing accountability,” he emphasised.