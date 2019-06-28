Two female PTI leaders irks IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday expressed annoyance at Kanwal Shozib and Malaika Bukhari, two female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after they failed to submit replies as per court order.

IHC’s Justice Amir Farooq heard pleas seeking disqualification of PTI MNAs Tashfeen Safder Kanwal Shozib and Malaika Bukhari.

During the hearing, Justice Amir Farooq was witnessed showing anger to the conduct of two female PTI parliamentarians who failed to submit their replies within asked period.

The IHC judge remarked that the court had asked to submit replies within a week. “It has been two weeks but a reply is yet to be seen,” he said.