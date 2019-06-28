Traders observe shutdown against taxes

MANSEHRA: The traders on Friday announced to observe shutdown strike against the imposition of taxes in the new budget.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments termed the next financial year’s budget as balanced and people-friendly but in fact, these budgets are anti-people because of the imposition of various taxes,” Shoaib Khan, president of central traders body, told a news conference here. He said that the prices of essential goods and commodities had been raised to almost over 30 percent adversely affected businesses.

“The meeting of our executive body is going to be held within a couple of days where we would announce the schedule of our shutter down strikes and protests,” said Shoaib Khan.

He said that the government should withdraw taxes which it levied in 2019/20 budget.

Man killed over land dispute: A man was killed and his brother sustained injuries when rivals allegedly opened fire on them over a land dispute in Parain area on Friday.

Muhammad Waqar and his brother Umar allegedly opened fire on their maternal uncles Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Arshad, injuring both of them.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced the Muhammad Naveed. The Oghi police after lodging FIR stared raids to arrest the suspects who managed to flee following the incident.

Also, in the day, Malik Dad was killed allegedly by his brothers Malik Daud, Abdul Wahid and Abdul Malik over a land dispute in Batti area of Oghi tehsil.