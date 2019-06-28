Painting workshop for children ends

LAHORE: The closing ceremony of five-day “Children’s Painting Workshop” organised by Lahore Arts Council was held at Hall III of Alhamra Art Centre, on Friday.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan attended the event as the chief guest along with Minaa Haroon, assistant director, Zarmeena and Imrana. The Lahore Arts Council executive director distributed certificates of participation among the children.

During the five-day workshop, hosted by Naveen Roma, the participants learnt about different techniques of arts and crafts, colour mixing, still life and tread work. The closing ceremony concluded with the play "Ainak Wala Jin."

Ather Ali Khan said, “Alhamra will continue to conduct more workshops and activities for children in the summer vacation after witnessing such an encouraging response from parents and children.”