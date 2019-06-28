Pakistan players to take on Indians in Asian Junior semi-finals

KARACHI: Pakistani and Indian players will clash in the under-19 semi-finals of Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Macau, China.

Haris Qasim will take on Veer Chotrani of India and Hamza Sharif is drawn against Yash Fadte of India. On Friday, Haris overpowered Aaron-Jon Widhaha Liang of Singapore 4-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 in the quarter-finals. Unseeded Hamza stunned second seed Darryl Gan Zi Kang of Malaysia 11-7, 6-11, 11-3, 11-4.

In the under-15 quarter-finals, top seed Hamza Khan defeated Shamiel Haeyzad bin Sharulhisam of Malaysia 11-1, 11-8, 11-7. He will face Paarth Ambani of India in the semi-finals.

Players competing in the championships are from China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, Kuwait, Macau China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka.