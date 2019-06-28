Removal of checkpoint at Motorway Toll Plaza ordered

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan has ordered the removal of checkpost on the Motorway near Peshawar Toll Plaza after complaints of harassment of general public by the cops.

Not only the police but the Excise Department, the Customs and other forces have erected barriers to stop vehicles while entering the Motorway. There were complaints that the officials at the checkpost were more interested in earning money than the checking of vehicles for drugs and other illegal items.

Sources said the route is being used for smuggling contraband items and non-customs paid vehicles down the country. However, the practice could never be stopped despite the presence of a large number of officials of police and other forces at the checkpost.

There were many complaints that these forces were harassing the general public travelling to different parts of the country. A spokesman for the capital city police said the newly- appointed CCPO visited the checkpost and found the performance of the policemen unsatisfactory and ordered its removal. Recently, the chief minister had taken notice of harassment of public by the officials of the Excise Department at the same place, after which action was taken against them.