British envoy lauds Tarbela Extension

LAHORE: British Queen’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Simon Penney has appreciated Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for commissioning the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project. He expressed these views during his visit to the project, a statement said on Friday.

Penney said the project would prove instrumental in meeting the electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socioeconomic development in the country. “I am delighted that a flagship British company like Mott MacDonald is playing such a valuable role in supporting delivery of an important project,” the trade commissioner further said.

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has also been declared a successful project by the World Bank being a project commissioned within time and cost. Success of 4th Extension has increased 40 percent capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station and has also triggered process for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project which was also being funded by the World Bank and WAPDA. Apart from a detailed round of the project, the commissioner also visited Tarbela Dam, Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Site, and Tarbela Hydel Power Station.