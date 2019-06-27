close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Pak U-19s outplay SA to gain 3-0 lead

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Opener Haider Ali's 116 and Abbas Afridi four for 40, helped Pakistan U-19s win the third 50-over match against South Africa by six wickets and take a 3-0 lead in the seven-match series at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Chasing a 277-run target, Pakistan achieved victory inside 43 overs with six wickets remaining. Haider Ali hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 111-ball 116 runs knock. Haider added 51 runs for the first wicket with Saim Ayub (21), while adding another 102 runs with Fahad Munir (50) for the third wicket. Rohail Nazir (33) provided additional support. For the hosts, Tiaan van Vuuren took two for 49.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, South Africa U19 were dismissed for 276 in 49.3 overs. Raun Terblanche top-scored with 110 that came off 134 balls and included twelve fours, while Luke Beaufort scored 50 off 73 balls and hit eight boundaries. Abbas was the pick of Pakistan U19 bowlers with figures of four for 40, while Shiraz Khan took three wickets for 66 runs. The fourth match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Scores: South Africa U-19s 276 all out in 49.3 overs (Raun Terblanche 110, Luke Beaufort 50, Abbas Afridi 4-40, Shiraz Khan 3-66) Pakistan U-19s 280-4 in 42.1 overs (Haider Ali 116, Fahad Munir 50, Tiaan van Vuuren 2-49). Player of the match: Haider Ali.

