Istanbul teen saves toddler falling from second floor

ISTANBUL: Security camera footage has been taken of 17-year-old Feuzi Zabaat catching a toddler as she fell from a second-floor open window in Istanbul.
Two-year-old Dora Muhammed fell from an open window on Thursday and was caught before she reached the ground by the Algerian teenager. She was unhurt in the incident. Feuzi said: “I was walking down the road when I saw a two-year-old girl hanging from a window. I walked closer to her, and as she fell I held on to her.”
Izzet Bayir, an eyewitness at the scene, said: “I was walking from the top of the street toward the bottom. I saw this man looking up, it caught my attention, ‘what’s happening?’ And I saw that this little girl was about to fall. This lion of a person caught this child in mid-air and reunited her with her family.”
Dora’s father Yusuf Muhammed gave Feuzi a 200 Turkish Lira (around £27) reward for saving his daughter’s life.
