Elders protest arrest of 3 men in Mohmand

PESHAWAR: The elders from Essakhel tribe of Baizai tehsil in Mohmand district on Thursday staged protest against the arrest of three tribesmen.

Carrying banners and placard, the protesters gathered outside Peshawar Press Club.

The chief of Islahi Committee, Malik Sanobar Baizai, led the protesters.

The speakers alleged that the local police in connivance with Ziarat Khan, Waheed Gul and Sher Mohammad arrested three persons belonging to their tribes including 80 years old Haji Zar Jan, Hazrat Ali and Ibrahim over a property dispute.They deplored that the arrested persons were not produced in the court despite the passage of 10 days.