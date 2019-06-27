Audience applauds aspiring singers at Alhamra

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council's talent hunt programme “Alhamra Live” 13th edition received immense interest from the general public.

A total of 16 performers participated in “Alhamra Live “in which some of singers and performers had God-gifted ability of singing and playing instruments. The “Alhamra Live” proved productive as lots of people took part in the contest.

Some of the aspiring singers from the students of “Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts” and general public had marvelously-blessed voice which was enjoyed by the audience.

All candidates got lots of praise from the audience and Alhamra’s authorities, specially a singer, Shazia Khan, spellbound the audience by singing a famous song “Main Jeena Tere Naal” accompanied by live orchestra. A singer, Gohar Sultana, sang a celebrated song “Tum Sang Naina Lagay” and got loads of appreciation from all the audience. A Tabla performer, Moon Gill, rocked the audience with his great performance. Shahzad and Sonia performed on flute which was considered as one of the best performance. Some other singers, Mubeen, Babar Aslam, Komal Jaffry, Hussain Zafar, Ruhail Waqas, Muazam, Ayesha, Sana and Shanzay with different songs decorated the evening with some fine melodies. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “We are lucky as our youths are blessed with great talent in the fields of music.” He said Alhamra’s authorities had noted down their names who participated well in “Alhamra Live” for the upcoming musical programmes of Alhamra in which they would be given an opportunity to perform. “We are trying to give people a quality entertainment because today’s stressful life needs more relaxation than ever,” he added.