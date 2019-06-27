close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 28, 2019

Tunisia’s President Essebsi in ‘critical condition’

World

AFP
June 28, 2019

TUNIS: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was in "critical condition" on Thursday after being taken to hospital with a serious illness, a key adviser said.

The 92-year-old leader "was taken seriously ill and transferred to the military hospital in Tunis," the presidency said on its Facebook page. Shortly afterwards key adviser Firas Guefrech said on Twitter that the president was in "critical condition".

The announcement came after two suicide attacks in Tunis on security forces killed a policeman and wounded eight people. Essebsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, came to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked revolts in several Arab nations. Last week, a presidential adviser said that Essebsi had undergone routine medical tests while another said he had suffered from a slight "discomfort".

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus