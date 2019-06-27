ANF celebrates: International Day against drug abuse

Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) celebrated International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities.

The drug demand reduction/awareness activities included walks, games/sports competitions, speech/debate competitions, lectures, seminar and workshops in different parts of country paying especial emphasis on major cities e.g. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi etc. through regional directorates of ANF Pakistan to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special drug awareness motorcar and bike rallies on 24 June 2019, from Faisal Mosque to F-9 Park, Islamabad and 25 June 2019 from T-Chowk to Ayub Park, Rawalpindi. A drug awareness stage drama ‘Andhair Nagri’ were also arranged by ANF Pakistan at auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking. Similarly, another drug awareness walk was arranged from PTC Chowk to F-9 Park, Islamabad.

In addition to these awareness activities, ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at airports, railway stations, bus stops, roads, chowks, traffic signals and other important public places. Further, ANF awareness video messages have also been played on LEDs installed at airports, railway stations, important chowks, bus stops, shopping malls and other prominent places throughout Pakistan.

Awareness Material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse were also distributed amongst public at public places throughout the country. All cellular companies forwarded drug awareness message ‘Say No To Drug’ to all mobile users of Pakistan. Radio, TV and local cable channels of all provinces also played ANF Video Public Service Message.