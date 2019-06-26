close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
June 27, 2019

UN delays Kashmir report due to ‘intense pressures’, world politics

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
June 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations has dropped Kashmir in its regular update report on the situation of human rights around the world for the first time in three years. According to repot emanated from Geneva headquarters of the World Body it is being delayed due to 'intense pressures' and international politics, the UN officials and international diplomats at the headquarters contented.

A combined group of Kashmiri youth from the region has reached the headquarters. Altaf Hussain Wani, leader of the delegation at UNHCR has expressed the hope that it's a delay but hopefully not for long. A prominent member of the delegation Ahmed Qureshi has termed it as a symbolic setback. Qureshi who is executive director YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group said that the oral update by the High Commissioner sets the global agenda on rights issues, and the world watches it closely. He said that scrapping Kashmir suddenly after being in the top UN rights agenda for three years is a matter of concern. The delegation is hopeful that an update on Kashmir could be undertaken by the UN rights monitors "soon".

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan