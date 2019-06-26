close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

Ex-ECP member acquitted in Nandipur power plant case

June 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Justice (R) Riaz Kayani, who was also an accused in the Nandipur Power Plant corruption reference, has also been acquitted by the Accountability Court.

Kayani, who also served as a member of the Election Commission of Pakistan, was secretary of the Ministry of Law, which was headed by then Law Minister Babar Awan, who was the major accused in the reference.

