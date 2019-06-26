Pak financial team to visit US on July 3 to sign pact with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Financial Affairs Dr Hafeez Shaikh will proceed to Washington along with his financial team on Monday (July 3) to sign agreement with Executive Board of International Monitory Funds (IMF).

Executive Board of IMF will announce expected hardest agreement with Pakistan on July 3. The IMF board will approve $6 billion for Pakistan in three years. The PTI-led government had already fulfilled all IMF’s conditions before signing of agreement. The IMF mission will visit Islamabad after every three months to review economic indicators.

The Pakistani delegation will also hold special meetings with high level US officials and Board of Governors of IMF during its visit.