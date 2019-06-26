London Chapter of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs launched

LONDON: The London Chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) was launched here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) with the aim to further strengthen Pakistan’s economy and technologically transform the country in every sector, said a PHC press release on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a large number of British-Pakistani tech entrepreneurs and corporate executives and members of the Global OPEN,spearheaded by Moazzam Chaudhry.

The gathering afforded the opportunity of networking between Charter Members of Global OPEN, their British counterparts, Executive Members of National Incubation Centre (NIC) of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister’s Special Task Force on Science & Technology.

Highlighting the scope and potential of tech sector in Pakistan, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria briefed the participants on the government’s investment and business policies and the prevailing enabling environment for investors.

Speaking about long term objectives in the field of education, particularly in the field of science and technology, the High Commissioner informed the participants about his plans to get campuses of British institutes / universities to Pakistan. This would provide affordable quality education to the Pakistani students and equip them to not only benefit Pakistan but also meet the world market demand.

Moazzam Chaudhry, Zouhair Khaliq and Prof Haroon, Adviser to Prime Minister’s Task Force also shared their views with the participants. They deeply appreciated the initiative of the High Commissioner as a significant step in the right direction. They committed to attain the objectives set out for the Forum collectively with the help of all the members.