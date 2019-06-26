We need to adjust to situations, says Stokes

LONDON: England’s Ben Stokes defiantly stated “This is our World Cup” after a thumping defeat by Australia cast doubt on the pre-tournament favourites’ hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Set a target of 286 to beat the reigning champions, England were dismissed for 221, going down by 64 runs to their arch-rivals at Lord’s on Tuesday.

The reverse meant England had lost two straight pool matches — their first back-to-back defeats in One-Day Internationals since January 2017 — after also falling short in a run-chase in a 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

Stokes made 89 against Australia but, as with the all-rounder’s unbeaten 82 against Sri Lanka, it was not enough to secure victory, with England now having lost three pool matches in total following an earlier defeat by Pakistan.

“Look, everybody’s obviously disappointed in the last two games but, you know, this is our World Cup and we are going to go about it the way we know how we play best,” Stokes said.

That way has been to bat aggressively but in their past two matches some ill-judged strokes have caused the downfall of their batsmen, with England slumping to 26-3 against Australia after left-arm quicks Jason Behrendorff (5-44) and Mitchell Starc (4-43) both struck telling early blows.

England may now have to beat both in-form India and New Zealand in their final two pool matches if they are to keep alive their hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time.