Painting exhibition at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan Peace Collective in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of Arts will hold a national painting exhibition today (Thursday).

The exhibition on 'Safer Charity, Interfaith Harmony and Resilience against Violence and Tolerance' will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

According to Pakistan Peace Collective, the event has been made possible by the ample support of the institutions and the young artists from major universities of Pakistan by producing marvelous artwork on the said themes. The artwork will be aiming to generate positivity in the society by highlighting the issues of human rights, religious freedom and lack of tolerance.

People from all walks of life including media has been invited to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition while the event will be open to the public on June 30.