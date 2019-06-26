RWMC, Albayrak launch cleanliness drive at Pirwadhai

Rawalpindi : As per the orders of the Chief Executive Officer of RWMC, a joint campaign was launched by RWMC and Albayrak at the General Bus Stand, Pirwadhai to raise awareness about spread of dengue fever and maintenance of cleanliness, says a press release.

During the campaign, communications team stepped in every shop and talked with sellers and buyers about how to stop mosquito breeding and spread of dengue fever in the upcoming monsoon. Staff with the communication officers of Albayrak; Kumail Raza and Kumail Abbas, Imtiaz Khan, communications officer RWMC briefed the transporters and visitors that maintaining cleanliness and adopting a proper way to dispose of waste is the only way to remain safe from viral and bacterial diseases.

Environmental cleanliness is as important as personal cleanliness and compels us to keep our streets, markets and public places clean by not creating waste heaps around the corners. Teams insisted the locals to throw the waste in the waste bins or hand it over to the sanitary workers. Moreover, stagnant water is an ideal breeding place for dengue larvae so do not let water stand anywhere. All of us have to make our city clean so don’t fear dengue instead, fight it by keeping the environment clean.

RWMC and Albayrak are missioners against the breeding and spread of dengue larvae but public support is inevitable to succeed in this mission. The people at the Pirwadhai Bus Stand admired the endeavors of RWMC and Albayrak and assured their fully cooperation in achieving the target of clean & green city.