Call for prioritising Islamic values in higher education

Islamabad: President of the International Islamic University Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh said quality education integrated with teachings of Islam should be the top priority of the educational institutions of Muslim world.

He said this during a briefing given to him by the IIU Academic Wing regarding the admission process and latest development of applications.

The vice-president (academics) informed him about the number of applications received in all programmes and said due to keen interest and requests of applicants, the last date of receiving admission applications had been extended till June 28.

He said so far around 70,000 people had applied for admission to different programmes.

The IIU president gave instructions on the finalisation of programmes, schedules of classes and advertisement campaign for the admissions of fall semester 2019.

He lauded the efforts while saying that since it was final stage of the admission campaign few remaining steps be done with celerity.