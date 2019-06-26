PIMS employees plan to resist MTI Act

Islamabad : Office-bearers of the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Wednesday announced their intention to finalise a strategy aimed at resisting the government’s attempt to implement the Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act (MTI Act 2015) in the hospital.

Announcing the decision at an emergency meeting held at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here on Wednesday, the office-bearers said, the strategy will be unveiled at a press conference to be convened next week.

Meanwhile, all employees of the hospital will be taken into confidence during Monday’s general body meeting, and all other public sector hospitals in Islamabad will also be brought on board for a befitting response to the government’s “highly discouraging” strategy of entrusting the affairs of the hospital to a Board of Directors, they announced.

The spokesman of AEPRM Dr. Asfandyar Khan, who is also Chairman of the Young Consultants Association of Pakistan and of the Federal Doctors Association, expressed concern over the fact that despite assurances extended by the Special Adviser to the PM on National Health, the government is proactively working to implement the MTI Act without taking the AEPRM into confidence. “When we expressed our reservations to the Advisor during a recent meeting, he assured us that no step would be taken without consulting all stakeholders, particularly doctors. He had also guaranteed that AEPRM representatives would be invited to any meeting convened on the subject. None of these promises has been fulfilled,” he regretted, adding “we are left with no option but to devise a resistance strategy.”

Mohammad Nawaz Lali, president of the PIMS Officers Association, said, “We are also aware that the PIMS administration is preparing to hire contractual employees on regular vacant posts; these posts were previously advertised, tests and interviews were conducted and lists of final selected candidates were also prepared. However, the Ministry of Health and the PIMS administration connived to deliberately delay the process of sending out appointment letters within the stipulated timeframe because they had other plans.” Terming the move as “sheer injustice to the selected candidates,” Lali said this is also “a stark violation of the law and we have already gone to court in this regard.”

Mohammad Sharif Khattak, chairman of AEPRM and the Nurses Association wondered why each successive government gets so fixated with the affairs of PIMS. “There are other hospitals too in the capital,” he pointed out.

Chaudhry Mohammad Riaz Gujjar, president of the of Non-Gazetted Staff Association announced that AEPRM will be expressing solidarity with the PIMS Non-Gazetted Staff Association which are currently protesting against the service structure of non-medical staff. “We will be attending their meeting today (Thursday) as a mark of solidarity,” he stated.

Doctors at PIMS believe that the government should focus on overcoming shortage of medicines, beds, and human resource at PIMS, because these are the key factors that compromise quality of patient care. They also expressed willingness to accept the introduction of evening OPDs in all major hospitals. However, as far as the MTI Act is concerned, they said, they would resist its implementation till their very last breath.