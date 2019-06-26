Basharat greets people on approval of budget

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat greeted the people of the province on the approval of Punjab Budget 2019-20 smoothly. He was addressing the media outside Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the Finance Bill was passed.

He also felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on their vibrant leadership and support for the approval of the budget. He said that in the beginning the opposition had claimed that it would not let the government pass the budget but it had politically been defeated by the PTI and allied parties in the Punjab Assembly. When the Finance Bill was presented in the House, the opposition could not find ground to oppose it rather it failed even to present its point of view before the public, he maintained.

The bill was passed just within 15 minutes without any resistance from the opposition, he said and added that, in fact, the opposition leader had been busy in facing courts since morning that kept him away from the public concerns. The minister advised the opposition to get political training without which it seemed unwise to force the people to stand for them."Such untrained people cannot fight the case for the public," he said.

He said, "I advise the participants of today's All Parties Conference that they must ask the N-Leaguers that why could not they stop the approval of budget despite remaining in power in Punjab for continuously 10 years?" Raja Basharat also paid regards to PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for his remarkable support in approval of the budget.