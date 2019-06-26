The PM’s truth

Right from the first day of assuming the highest office of the land, PTI Chairman Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan as well as his colleagues are pursuing an appreciable policy of telling the truth no matter how bitter and unpleasant it may be. They have been telling the people in plain words what they are doing to set things right and move forward and onward on the path of progress, development and prosperity for the welfare and well-being of the people at large throughout the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have been “showered” with all sorts title s.

There are nicer words in the dictionary for criticizing. But they are all hell bent upon using filthy and dirty language against the PM and his colleague only because the leadership of both the both the former ruling parties are in trouble up to their necks. The maulana was treading the corridors of power while the former ruling parties were in power but now he is desperately looking for excuses to get a seat somewhere somehow by exerting pressure on the government right and left. This is to request that the prime minister and his colleagues stop telling the truth forthwith as the people, particularly the politicians, are not all that quite willing to listen.

M Z Rifat

Lahore