close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 27, 2019

Unnecessary blame

Newspost

 
June 27, 2019

It is very unfortunate that the treasury and opposition benches while attending sessions in the national and provincial-assemblies try to deliver impressive and loud speeches proving that they are good debaters rather than discussing the real issues of Pakistan and finding solutions for a vibrant country. The government must share what it has done that is positive and what its plans are; some deadlines would help.

Cursing and blaming past regimes all the time is not the way and will not bring any change in Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost