Unnecessary blame

It is very unfortunate that the treasury and opposition benches while attending sessions in the national and provincial-assemblies try to deliver impressive and loud speeches proving that they are good debaters rather than discussing the real issues of Pakistan and finding solutions for a vibrant country. The government must share what it has done that is positive and what its plans are; some deadlines would help.

Cursing and blaming past regimes all the time is not the way and will not bring any change in Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad