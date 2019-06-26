Unnecessary blame

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is very unfortunate that the treasury and opposition benches while attending sessions in the national and provincial-assemblies try to deliver impressive and loud speeches proving that they are good debaters rather than discussing the real issues of Pakistan and finding solutions for a vibrant country. The government must share what it has done that is positive and what its plans are; some deadlines would help.
Cursing and blaming past regimes all the time is not the way and will not bring any change in Pakistan.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
