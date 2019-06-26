International moot on mountaineering, eco-tourism today

Islamabad: The Serena Hotels Pakistan has partnered to host the country's first international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality in Karakorum International University's Hunza campus under its public diplomacy initiative.

The three day conference beginning on today (Thursday) aims to develop inclusive and informed discourse on relevant topics to create a culture of understanding through informed and diverse perspectives.

Over 30 national and international delegates will participate as key note speakers and guest speakers. More than 250 researchers will participate in this international conference. The overseas delegates include participants from Malaysia, Tanzania, and Slovenia including vice-chancellors of noted Pakistani universities.

The delegates will also be given orientation visits to Ata Abad lake and Passu glacier. The conference includes exhibition stalls displaying tourist information, handicrafts and other businesses related to tourism value chain.

In this regard, a pre-conference media brief session was held at KIU Campus Gilgit on June 24, 2019. KIU management and wider media appreciated the patronage and role of Serena Hotels Pakistan in fostering the tourism and has been the lead sponsor in four areas under Adventure, Culture and Sports diplomacies in Gilgit-Baltistan Province.

These include International Skiing Competition, Tour De Khunjerab Cycling Rally, Sarfaranga Desert Rally, High Altitude Marathon, Baba gundi festival and Sarangi Music Initiatives. Serena Hotels Pakistan also initiated Karighar-Women Skills Development project which works in the areas of stitching, embroidery and raw honey processing and packaging in the region.