Thu Jun 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

APC aimed to hide corruption: Punjab CM

National

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that All Parties Conference (APC) was for protecting looted money and personal interests. In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that prioritising personal interests over national interests was like a cruel joke with people.

Usman Buzdar said that leaders of opposition parties had no concern with the problems of people. Those who have ruined the journey of public development are holding APC today but people were fully aware that these parties have had devastated the economy in the past, he said.

The rejected elements were unnerved over the development of the country towards the right direction, he added. The collusion of the opposition parties is meant for hiding their corruption and it has nothing to do with the welfare of the people, he said and added that opposition parties had already faced defeat and their APC would fail today.

