Wed Jun 26, 2019
AFP
June 26, 2019

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world’s best

World

AFP
June 26, 2019

SINGAPORE: French restaurant Mirazur run by Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco was Tuesday crowned the world’s best restaurant at an awards ceremony put on by British trade magazine Restaurant.

In second spot in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants was Noma in Copenhagen, and in third was Asador Etxebarri in Spain. An ecstatic Colagreco called his team to the stage and exclaimed “Wow, wow, wow” after his victory was announced. “Thank you my team. You deserve it, all these years. Thank you friends for supporting us during these last 13 years,” he said at the awards ceremony in Singapore. In fourth place was Bangkok’s Gaggan, whose owner-chef Gaggan Anand has won praise for his modern spin on his native Indian cuisine.

