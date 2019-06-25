close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
Private school moves PHC for vacation fee

Peshawar

June 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: A private school on Tuesday challenged the notification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private School Regulatory Authority (KP-PSRA) in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which had directed all the private schools not to charge summer and winter vacations fee.

Asma Hussain Baloch, Principal, Oxford Public School, Hayatabad, filed writ petition in the PHC in which it was prayed to set aside the notification. The petitioner claimed the KP-PSRA had issued the notification in violation of the order of the Supreme Court. She claimed the SC judgment had mentioned that the order passed on December 13, 2018 would apply to all schools which charge fee in excess of Rs5000 per month throughout Pakistan, without exception. KPPSRA managing director, secretary, Secondary and Elementary Education, secretary Finance, secretary Establishment and advisor to chief minister on education were made parties to the petition.

