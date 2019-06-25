close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Land reforms in Chitral: Residents seek deadline extension

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

CHITRAL: The residents have asked the Revenue Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend the deadline for land reforms implementation for another month to save them from embarrassment.

“The revenue officials have yet to complete the process and the deadline is going to expire on June 30. We appeal the provincial government to extend the deadline,” said Ihsanuddin. Many people visit the revenue offices in connection with their cases and are worried about the fast approaching deadline. A group of elders from Yarkhun valley said though their applications were being processed, the task may not be completed in the given time so the deadline should be extended.

“It takes us a day to reach Chitral city from Yarkhun valley. The government should extend the deadline so that we can properly follow our cases,” said one Asad Khan. The elders said that many irregularities had been committed during the land measurement process. Sources said that hundreds of cases were being processed in the Revenue Department in Chitral, which could not be settled before the expiry of the deadline. The residents appealed to chief minister and officials concerned to extend the deadline to facilitate the people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar