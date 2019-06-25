11 held for involvement in aerial firing

Islamabad: Khana Police Station has arrested 11 persons for their involvement in aerial firing and fireworks during a dance party and recovered weapons as well as wine from them, the police spokesman said.

On a tip off regarding a dance party at a house near `Sanam Chowk’, Station House Officer Khana Police Station Inspector Sattar Shah constituted a special team to raid there. This team including Sub-Inspector Yaseen Ali, ASIs Shahid Muneer, Shafqat Ullah, Akhtar Zaman, Qasim, Abdul Rehman and other police officials raided there. The participants of the party attacked at the police team which resulted injury to an ASI Shahid Muneer while the vehicle of the police was also damaged by them.

Police team arrested eleven persons including three women who have been identified as Irshad, Hameed Khan, Adnan, Macon, Honey Iqbal, Akhtar Masih, Khan Fayyaz, Yasir, Hameed, Anmool, Sana and Mehak.

Police recovered one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore rifle and 75 rounds, four wine bottles and firework items from there. Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Khana police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them. He directed all police officials to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in immoral activities.