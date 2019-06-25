Fake, unregistered medicines: Legal action against 12 accused approved

LALAMUSA: The District Quality Control Board has approved legal action against 12 accused involved in selling fake and unregistered medicines. It was decided in a meeting held in the chair of DC Dr Khurram Shahzad. District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Zahid Tanveer, Dr Afzal Ch, Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Akram Rana and others attended the meeting. Total 16 cases were presented for hearing in the meeting and the committee decided to send 12 cases for the judicial proceedings. The DC directed the drug inspectors to launch a crackdown against quacks.