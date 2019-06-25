PFA seals coffee outlets, warehouses in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three coffee outlets and their warehouses for using expired coffee and other products during different raids in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

Without disclosing the names of the outlets, the PFA officials said following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial food authority continued its crackdown on adulterators and unhygienic food points across Punjab. The action was taken against violators under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman in Gulberg area. The operation continued for seven hours.

The team confiscated 14,568-kg unwholesome foods including 1,140-kg expired coffee, 702-kg Matcha Green Tea, 447-kg white chocolate, 480-kg imported tea and 7,954-kg local and imported coffee flavours, tea leaves and powder. Moreover, PFA’s watchdogs seized 352-kg different powder and syrup, 1,210-kg special Dutch hot chocolate drink, 1,620-kg French deluxe hot vanilla drink powder, 1,328-kg hot chocolate and 635-kg dark chocolate.

Director General Usman said PFA registered cases against the owners of warehouses and outlets on charges of fraud and deception. He said the raids were conducted on a tip-off of PFA’s vigilance cell.