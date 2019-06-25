close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

JS Bank, MJSF provided Iftar meals to needy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

KARACHI: JS Bank in collaboration with its charitable partner Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) organised Iftars for underprivileged people across Pakistan during the month of Ramazan. JS Bank strives to serve the community in which it operates through continual social responsibility initiatives and activities.

The auspicious month of Ramazan demonstrates the true spirit of Islam. Muslims around the world spend the month in prayer and reflection, fasting each day and joining together in family and community.

JS Bank & MJSF shared the sense of Ramazan with the underprivileged across the country. Iftars have been arranged for the disadvantaged individuals on an annual basis since 2013 till date. Since inception, over half a million Iftar meals have been served.

Every year, ‘Feed the Deserving Iftar Programme’ is held in the month of Ramazan where Iftar meals are distributed across Pakistan by JS Bank in collaboration with MJSF works towards providing a better and brighter tomorrow for the people of Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan