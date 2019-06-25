JS Bank, MJSF provided Iftar meals to needy

KARACHI: JS Bank in collaboration with its charitable partner Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) organised Iftars for underprivileged people across Pakistan during the month of Ramazan. JS Bank strives to serve the community in which it operates through continual social responsibility initiatives and activities.

The auspicious month of Ramazan demonstrates the true spirit of Islam. Muslims around the world spend the month in prayer and reflection, fasting each day and joining together in family and community.

JS Bank & MJSF shared the sense of Ramazan with the underprivileged across the country. Iftars have been arranged for the disadvantaged individuals on an annual basis since 2013 till date. Since inception, over half a million Iftar meals have been served.

Every year, ‘Feed the Deserving Iftar Programme’ is held in the month of Ramazan where Iftar meals are distributed across Pakistan by JS Bank in collaboration with MJSF works towards providing a better and brighter tomorrow for the people of Pakistan.