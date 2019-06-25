Formula One welcomes working with Hamilton over sport’s future

OXFORDSHIRE: Formula One says it will be “delighted” to work alongside Lewis Hamilton following the world champion’s stinging criticism of the sport.

Hamilton claimed F1 is in a “mess” and called for management changes after his one-sided victory in France on Sunday. The Briton, who is taking it upon himself to act as the spokesperson for the drivers, is now due to attend three crunch F1 meetings before the rules for 2021 are published in October.

“I’m happy Lewis has confirmed his willingness to make his own contribution in the coming months, and we can’t wait to work with him, particularly in each of the three meetings now scheduled,” said Ross Brawn, F1’s head of motorsport. “It’ll be great to have an input directly from the drivers.