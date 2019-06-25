close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

PCJCCI conducts B2B meetings

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conducted various business-to-business (B2B) meetings in automobile sector at the Punjab Agri Expo 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.

The PCJCCI initiated the meeting with, Shifeng and Dailuda, a leading Chinese agricultural machinery and automobile manufacturing company. Various companies such as Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, Guard Group, Master Motor Corporation, Jaffer Brothers, Rimtaj Industries and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited were the part of this meeting.

