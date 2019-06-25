close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Gold prices climb to Rs80,500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

KARACHI: Gold continued its upwards momentum on Tuesday, and increased by Rs1,300/tola to Rs80,500/tola from Rs79,200 on the previous day.

According to rates announced by All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association, price of 10 gram gold moved up by Rs1,115 to Rs69,016 from Rs67,901/10 gram a day ago.

In the international market gold traded at $1,429/ounce, up $21 from $1,408/ounce. Traders said that despite an increase of Rs1,300/tola in the local market in a day, local market was going under cost by Rs2,500/tola. A continuous surge in gold prices in the international market and unstable rupee were the two major reasons behind the surge in prices, they said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business