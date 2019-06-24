350 gastro cases reported in Multan

MULTAN: As many as 350 gastroenteritis patients visited various hospitals of the city on Monday. According to the Health Department source, the ongoing heat spell caused various health problems for citizens. He said that at least 135 patients underwent treatment at the Nishtar Hospital for gastro, 67 at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, 132 at Children Complex, 12 patients at Civil Hospital and four at Fatima Jinnah Women Hospital on Sunday. The expert advised the citizens to restrict their outdoor activities and and avoid spicy markets food. Meanwhile, patients of the Children Complex complained that 40 various medicines were not available at the hospital. When contacted, official sources said that the hospital was facing shortage of funds as in this financial year Rs 200 million grant was not available.