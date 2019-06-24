Zardari seeks legal opinion on banning word ‘selected’

ISLAMABAD Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari Monday said he will seek the legal opinion on banning the word of “selected”. “I will seek the legal opinion and will also hold the consultation with the party whether they could impose ban on word ‘selected’ in the parliament or not,” he said while talking to the newsmen here Thursday in a response to a question of the journalist who ask about his views on banning on the word selected in the National Assembly. When asked about the past when they used the words of curse for the previous Parliament and declared them as a thieves and robbers now they objections on the word selected, Asif Ali Zardari replied that, “You should see, what they were doing.”