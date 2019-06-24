close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 25, 2019

Govt employee held for smuggling

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: Police along with the officials of the Excise Department arrested a government official while allegedly smuggling six kilograms of hashish on Monday, officials said.

An official said acting on a tip-off police stopped a car bearing registration number GA-202 and recovered six kg hashish from its hidden cavities. Police said the driver of the car Saifullah, who was believed to be a government employee, was arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar