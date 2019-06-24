Govt employee held for smuggling

PESHAWAR: Police along with the officials of the Excise Department arrested a government official while allegedly smuggling six kilograms of hashish on Monday, officials said.

An official said acting on a tip-off police stopped a car bearing registration number GA-202 and recovered six kg hashish from its hidden cavities. Police said the driver of the car Saifullah, who was believed to be a government employee, was arrested.