close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Corrrespondent
June 25, 2019

Brain tumour removed without opening head

Lahore

OC
Our Corrrespondent
June 25, 2019

An eleven-year old girl, Faria Azhar, has been discharged from Neuro Surgery Unit II at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) after recovery from an operation of brain tumour through a modern treatment by putting a cut on her eyebrow and without opening her head.

Parents of Faria Azhar thanked the Punjab government for providing excellent facilities at the institute. She said she had a constant headache and her education also was badly affected by the brain tumour which was removed with minimum pain and expenses by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud. She vowed to continue her studies and join the medical field to serve the nation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore