Remand of 11 Chinese extended

A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of 11 Chinese men, allegedly involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages with them, for another 14 days. Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza Baitu conducted the proceedings, wherein the suspects, including Hongfa Yang, Chuanjia Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tianyi Liu, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping and others were produced on expiry of their judicial remand. The court was apprised of that the police had not filed the challan (charge-sheet) against the accused yet, during the proceedings. At this, the court directed the investigation officer for ensuring submission of challan by the next date of hearing.